'There Is No Dearth Of Funds...' Says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Stating that public participation is a must in giving shape to the process of development in the state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, said that as the government is ensuring all-round development without any discrimination, there is absolutely no dearth of funds. The people must equally and responsibly participate in the development process.

As per a press statement, while inaugurating the newly constructed building of Nagar Panchayat Sangrampur (Unwal) at a cost of Rs 2.12 crore and the Unwal Bypass, built at the cost of Rs 20.27 crore, Yogi said, "The double-engine government is working to transform the lives of the citizens of the state through various measures and deficiency of funds will not come in the way of any development initiative."

Giving best wishes to the people ahead of Diwali, the Chief Minister said that in 2017, when Nagar Panchayats were being formed, one of the biggest Gram Panchayats of the district, Sangrampur Unwal, was constituted as the first Nagar Panchayat of the state at that time and Rs 2.12 crore for its building and Rs 12.85 crore for other development works were also approved.

He went on to say, "Here, out of about 4168 houses sanctioned for the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, nearly 2692 houses have been provided. About 329 people have got the facility of PM SVANidhi Yojana while 750 people have benefited from Swachh Bharat Mission."

In this Nagar Panchayat, about 338 beneficiaries are getting old age pensions while about 152 destitute women are also being provided pensions. Moreover, to ease movement, a bypass has also been dedicated to people now, he added.

Urging people to pay special attention to cleanliness, the Chief Minister said that cleanliness is related to health as well as the identity of the area. If the village, or town remains dirty, then the perception of the people will not be right, whereas people will appreciate if the cleanliness is maintained.

"Before Diwali, work should be done to make every locality, ward and city clean with public participation," he emphasised.

Stating that urban waste management still remains a challenge, the CM said that the Nagar Panchayats should make the best model to organise urban waste at a low cost.

"Make an action plan for cleanliness and waste management, town Sangrampur which currently ranks third could become number one," he said. The Chief Minister reiterated that the damage caused by floods and excessive rains will be compensated. "We are standing with every family and farmer who got affected by the untimely rains and floods in the state. Ration kits and relief materials are being delivered to the doorstep of every needy and compensation on a priority basis will be provided to farmers who have faced crop loss by conducting surveys in a timely manner," he said.