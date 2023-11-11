'The Legend of Hanuman' to release in Jan 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar

Mumbai: Streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on Saturday announced that season three of The Legend of Hanuman will premiere in January next year.

The animated show is billed as the story of a superhero, the protector and the ultimate guardian. It is narrated by actor Sharad Kelkar.



The series follows Hanuman’s journey of self discovery, the story of a humble vaanara who forgot about his divinity, and how the people around him helped him discover the god within him.

The streamer also unveiled the teaser of the series.

https://twitter.com/DisneyPlusHS/status/1723225968322675001?

The Legend of Hanuman is created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J Kang and Charuvi Agrawal and directed by Kang and Navin John. It is produced by Graphic India.

—PTI