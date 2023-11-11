    Menu
    'The Legend of Hanuman' to release in Jan 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar

    Pankaj Sharma
    November11/ 2023
    Legend of Hanuman Season 3

    Mumbai: Streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on Saturday announced that season three of The Legend of Hanuman will premiere in January next year.

    The animated show is billed as the story of a superhero, the protector and the ultimate guardian. It is narrated by actor Sharad Kelkar.

    The series follows Hanuman’s journey of self discovery, the story of a humble vaanara who forgot about his divinity, and how the people around him helped him discover the god within him.

    The streamer also unveiled the teaser of the series.

    The Legend of Hanuman is created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J Kang and Charuvi Agrawal and directed by Kang and Navin John. It is produced by Graphic India.

