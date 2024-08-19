'The Buckingham Murders': Kareena Kapoor's new poster leave fans intrigued

The film, inspired by 'Mare of Easttown,' follows a detective's intense investigation into a child’s murder.

Mumbai: The anticipation for 'The Buckingham Murders' has reached new heights with the release of its new poster. The suspense thriller featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan surely keeps its audiences on the edge of their seats.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Kareena treated fans with a new poster along with a teaser release date.

Wandering in an empty neighbourhood, Kareena can be seen facing her back towards the camera.



The poster exudes an air of mystery and intrigue, capturing the essence of the film's thrilling narrative.

Sharing the poster, she wrote, "See you tomorrow."

The teaser will be out on August 20.

The film is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. It is produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

With this film, Kareena is making her debut as a producer.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, the film follows Jasmeet Bhamra (portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan), a detective and mother who, after losing her own child, must investigate the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire, going down a rabbit hole of secrets, where almost everyone in the small town becomes a suspect.

In an interview with Variety earlier, Kareena revealed that her character in the film is inspired by Kate Winslet's role in 'Mare of Easttown.' She said, "I love 'Mare of Easttown' and when Hansal came to me, I said this is something that I've really been dying to do. So we've moulded a little bit on those lines, she plays a detective cop in that."

The Buckingham Murders will be released in cinemas on September 13, 2024. The film features an exceptional ensemble cast, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen.

Apart from this, Kareena will be seen in ace director Meghna Gulzar's new film 'Daayra'.

She also has Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'.'Singham Again' also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. It is the third installment of the super-hit franchise.

'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Ajay Devgn, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

—ANI