'Thanks To PM, Wait Of 500 Years Is About To End...': Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Dehradun: As the day of the Pran Partishta ceremony draws nearer the expectation among the faithful is increasing. Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that the wait of 500 years for the faithful is about to get over. He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that it was under his leadership that this was becoming a reality.

CM Dhami told ANI that Cleanliness campaigns are being run everywhere in Uttarakhand ahead of the Pran Pratishtha programme on January 22.

"The moment which was awaited for more than 500 years is about to come into our lives. Thanks to the Prime Minister, under his leadership and due to his work style & governance, people across the country and all devotees of Lord Ram are getting this opportunity to witness this beautiful moment. It is a matter of pride for us" he said.

"Cleanliness campaigns are being run everywhere in Uttarakhand. In all our religious places, ghats, temples, public places, preparations for this festival are being carried out by running a public campaign," he added.

Meanwhile, in response to the Prime Minister's call for cleaning up of temples, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday swept the floor of Hanuman Temple in Lucknow. He was in Lucknow to attend the Army Day events.

Singh reached Hanuman Setu temple near Lucknow University in the morning, where he picked a broom and clean the floor. Thereafter, he offered prayers. "Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has called upon all the countrymen to contribute towards cleanliness in the temples around them. Today, I went to Hanuman Setu temple in Lucknow and did Shramdaan under #SwachhTeerth campaign and got the privilege of serving Hanumanji," the Defence Minister said in a post on 'X'.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur cleaned the premises of Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place (CP) in Delhi on Tuesday.

Anurag Thakur, while speaking to media personnel, said, "PM Modi has urged everyone to clean the temples across the country... I also participated in the drive... I want to tell the citizens that there is no devotion bigger than maintaining cleanliness at our religious places..." —ANI