'Thalaivar 170' actress Ritika Singh injured during shoot

Mumbai: Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 170' co-star Ritika Singh has got injured while shooting for her upcoming projects, and shared that she is going to the hospital for treatment.



Taking to Instagram Stories, Ritika shared a picture of herself, wherein we can see her hand with injuries and blood. She captioned the post as: "Looks like I got into a fight with a werewolf! FML"



In another video, she can be seen saying, "I am quite upset. They kept telling me, be careful, there’s glass there. They warned me but, it’s okay, it happens. You can’t control momentum sometimes, right? I think I lost control and then this s*** happened."



"I am not feeling any pain right now, but I am sure this is going to hurt, because some of these are quite deep. I am going from the set to the hospital to get a shot. I hope this gets better and I can shoot tomorrow," she added.



The former mixed martial artist and actress Ritika Singh is known for playing a leading role in 'Irudhi Suttru' alongside R Madhavan.



The Tamil film 'Thalaivar 170' is directed by T. Gnanavel. The film stars Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan.

