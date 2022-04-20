'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' Crosses Rs.100 Crore Mark

Mumbai: "TanuWedsManuReturns crosses a 100 cr mark! Worldwide (India + Overseas) total: a 101.67 cr. AWESOME," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Saturday. Directed by Anand L. Rai, "Tanu Weds Manu Returns" is a sequel to the filmmaker's 2011 hit film "Tanu Weds Manu". It focusses on the rediscovery of love between a married couple, and features Kangana in a double role and has a supporting cast of actors Jimmy Sheirgill, Deepak Dobriyal and Swara Bhaskar. The film got massive response not only from the critics and audience, but also from the film fraternity. "Tanu Weds Manu Returns" is said to be the highest grossing film of 2015 in term of first week collections at the box office. Released on May 22, the film collected Rs.38.10 crore in its opening weekend.