'Tanu Weds Manu 3' will happen, says actor Deepak Dobriyal

Mumbai:�Funnyman Deepak Dobriyal, known for playing Pappi ji in "Tanu Weds Manu" film franchise, has revealed that the makers are keen to bring the third installment of the hit series. The 40-year-old actor said director Aanand L Rai intends to start working on the third part after finishing his current project. "Everyone is demanding 'Tanu Weds Manu 3'. Let's see when it happens. I would love to be a part of it. Right now Aanand is doing something else, so after that 'Tanu Weds Manu 3' will happen," Dobriyal told PTI. He won the best actor in a comic role honour for "Tanu Weds Manu Returns" at the recently concluded Times Of India Film Awards (TOIFA). "Tanu Weds Manu", which released in 2011, starred Kangana Ranaut and R Madhavan in the lead roles. It was followed by last year's superhit "Tanu Weds Manu Returns" that saw the lead actors reprising their roles and Kangana doing a double role. Dobriyal said he is currently shooting for "Yeh Kaisa Khiladi", in which he will be seen playing a fan of action star Akshay Kumar.