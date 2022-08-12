Dehradun (The Hawk): A brief media interaction was held today at Doordarshan Kendra, Dehradun about the upcoming DD National series 'Swaraj'. The meeting was addressed by ADG PIB Sh Vijay Kumar, DDG Prasar Bharti Sh Manoj Gupta & Head of Programme Ms Taranjit Kaur. A short promo for the series was also screened for the journalists.

'Swaraj- Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha', is a 75-episode mega show illustrating the glorious history of India's freedom struggle from the 15th century onwards when Vasco-Da-Gama landed in India. This serial will showcase several aspects of Indian history featuring the lives and sacrifices of lesser-known heroes of the freedom struggle.

A team of leading historians has researched the serial being presented in a docu-drama format well. The popular film actor, Shri Manoj Joshi, plays a stellar role as the narrator (sutradhar) of the serial. The serial has grand production quality and promises to be a visual treat.

'Swaraj' serial was launched on 5th August 2022 at a function at Akashwani Bhavan by the Union Minister of Home & Cooperation Sh. Amit Shah in the presence of Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Sh. Anurag Singh Thakur and Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Dr L. Murugan. It will be on air on 14th August 2022 in Hindi on DD National and subsequently in regional languages (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Odia, Assamese) for telecast on the regional network of Doordarshan. It is also being dubbed in English. Every fresh episode of Swaraj will be aired from 9 to 10 PM on Sunday on DD National and it will be repeated on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Its audio version will be broadcast on the All India Radio network from 11 AM on Saturdays.

The idea behind the serial is to reproduce an audio-visual history of India's search for 'Swaraj'. The repertoire of photographs, films, oral histories, personal memoirs, autobiographies, biographies, and multi-lingual regional literature remains mostly unexplored and largely absent from the public consciousness. Audio-visual representations of such issues, icons, events, and organisations will be produced in this larger comprehensive framework of 'search for Swaraj' and presented to the public in the form of 75 episode series of top-notch quality production. Onscreen historical narrative framed in the larger discourse of search and establishment of 'Swaraj' in India will help the national and international audiences understand the country's spirit with a fresh & new perspective and give the due to the lesser known heroes as they deserve.

'Swaraj' is envisioned as the iconic serial of Doordarshan which will turn into a national movement inspiring the public, especially the youth about India's rich history and fill every Indian's heart with pride!

Along with Swaraj, Doordarshan is launching four other serials. These include "Jai Bharati", "Corporate Sarpanch" and "Yeh Dil Mange More". These serials have messages of patriotism and women empowerment and will be telecast at prime time on DD National, Monday to Friday, starting from 15th August 2022. Another serial "Suron Ka Eklavya" has high entertainment value as a reality music show and pays tribute to Bappi Lahiri. It will be telecast on Saturday and Sunday at the prime time from 8 to 9 PM, starting on 14th August 2022.

A show focusing on startups is also coming up on DD News and DD National. "Startup Champions 2.0" showcases the journey and success of 46 national award-winning startups. It will be on DD News on Saturdays at 9 PM and on Sunday on DD National at Noon. It is a very interesting depiction of how the entrepreneurial culture is growing in the country. The English version of this show will be on DD India every Saturday at 10 PM. The new serials will go a long way in revamping DD National, the lead channel of Doordarshan. In the follow-up, Doordarshan is planning to revamp its regional channels by introducing new programmes and news shows with meaningful discussions on current topics.