'Survivor''s new trailer includes Taylor Swift's 'Mastermind'

New Jersey [US]: The popular CBS series, 'Survivor' released an exclusive sneak peek of its upcoming new episode this week, incorporating the classic Midnights song 'Mastermind' by Taylor Swift and showcasing some of the new tasks and deft participant moves, reported People.

As the opening tune of 'Mastermind' plays, several contestants can be seen walking on a beach in small scenes that fit into a puzzle piece. The scenes then cut to show the contestants making fires, jumping in the water for a challenge, and walking into their new camps. "I've watched every season of Survivor," one contestant says in a voiceover, while another notes, "This is strategic excellence on display."

According to People, several other shots show one woman trying to figure out clues and codes, a man using his skills to cut down a branch with a blade, and teams celebrating with each other and giving high-fives.

"I'm always thinking, I'm always trying to figure out what's going on in other people's brains," new contestant Brandon "Brando" Meyer says in a confessional.

The 45th season of the programme began on September 27. According to the trailer, expanded 90-minute original episodes will air on CBS and Paramount+. According to a press statement from the company, the first episode of Survivor is presently the No. 1 most-watched entertainment show on the streaming service.

The new trailer featuring Swift's song will premiere during Alabama vs. Texas A&M college football game airing on Saturday, October 7, and also airing during the NFL doubleheader on Sunday, October 8, on CBS, reported People.

The inclusion of Swift's song comes at a time when news of her rumoured relationship with 34-year-old NFL star Travis Kelce has dominated headlines, even boosting recent NFL ratings.

Survivor airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and is available to stream on Paramount+, reported People.

—ANI