    Menu
    States & UTs

    'Summons illegal but ready to answer': Kejriwal agrees to appear before ED via video conferencing

    author-img
    The Hawk
    March4/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Despite labeling the summons 'illegal', Kejriwal is set to face the Enforcement Directorate's inquiries into the excise policy case.

    Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal

    New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his reply to the latest ED summons related to the excise policy case has expressed readiness to appear before the agency through video-conferencing after March 12, government sources said on Monday.

    Kejriwal has so far skipped multiple summonses of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), terming them 'illegal' and asking the agency to wait as the matter was in court.

    The chief minister reiterated that the summonses are "illegal" but still he was ready to answer the questions by the probe agency, the sources said.

    Kejriwal also has to appear before a city court on March 16. The court has sought his personal appearance in a complaint case filed by the ED over skipping of its summonses by the him.

    —PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Delhi Chief Minister ED Investigation Excise Policy Legal Summons Court Case Compliance Response Judicial Process
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in