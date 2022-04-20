'Sultan' will break PK's record: Aamir Khan

Mumbai:�One of the highest grossing films of Bollywood is Aamir Khan's "PK", but the superstar feels if there is a movie which can break that record, it is Salman Khan's "Sultan". The "Dhoom 3" star said the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed film, which released yesterday, ticks all the boxes of a good movie. "I watched Sultan last evening. I found it very good. Ali Abbas Zafar has made a remarkable film. Be it the story, screenplay, dialogue, direction, all are good and every artist has done well," Aamir told reporters here. The 51-year-old actor said the film is an Eid's gift from the "Dabangg" star. "Everything is there what we expect from a mainstream film. I laughed, I cried and enjoyed a lot. It is an Eid gift from Salman. If there is one film which can break the record of 'PK', it is 'Sultan'." Aamir watched the film with his "Dangal" co-stars and said he told Salman that he really liked the film. "He wasn't there but I was in touch with Salman throughout the film. He was happy that I liked it. It is an outstanding film. He has performed so well, done everything which we expect from a star and as well as a good artiste." When asked if it will be difficult for "Dangal" since "Sultan" has already set a benchmark, the actor said, "I never compare my films with others. Every film has its own story. I can only comment about how much I liked it... all films are different." "As far as Sultan goes, mujhe koi kami nazar nahi aayi (I did not find anything amiss). I cried, laughed, it is a very moving and inspiring film. No other words," Aamir added.