'Sultan' shooting to wrap up in one month

Chandigarh:�Director Ali Abbas Zafar says only one month shoot is left for "Sultan", starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma. The film's crew were shooting in Haryana from over two months. "75 days of shoot over @SultanTheMovie, last 30 days left... Feels like just started shooting. Time flies," Zafar posted on Twitter. The movie will see Salman playing Sultan Ali Khan, a Haryana-based wrestler. The sports drama, set to release this Eid, will have a box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan's "Raees".