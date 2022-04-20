'Student Of The Year 2' goes on floors on Monday

Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 2' will go on floors on Monday.

Shooting for the film, which stars Tiger Shroff, debutante Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria will begin after the 'muharat pooja'.

Taking to twitter, Karan said, 'the student journey begins again SOTY2 ! The announcement of the final cast on Wednesday the 11th watch this space....break a leg @punitdmalhotra @iTIGERSHROFF @DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 @foxstarhindi .'

Being directed by Punit Malhotra, 'SOTY 2' is the sequel to 'Student of the year', which marked the debut of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra.

In a tweet on Sunday, Karan, going down memory lane, said, 'Walked into the old Dharma Productions office in Bandra! Got all nostalgic about the times in this solid space and this is what I saw! The three sparkling students! While the new ones are going on set tomorrow! SOTY will always be special to me."

He also shared a photograph in which a wall is adorned by posters of the three actors -- Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

Sources said thd cast of the film - Tiger along with Ananya and Tara - will head to Dehradun for the first schedule that will be shot in the exotic locales of Dehradun, Mussoorie and Rishikesh.

The crew will then head to Delhi for another week-long schedule.

UNI



