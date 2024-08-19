'Stree 2' leads Box Office earnings ahead of 'Khel Khel Mein', Vedaa

With a massive Rs. 204 crore earned in just four days, 'Stree 2' has left trade analysts in awe.

Mumbai: Last week, Bollywood saw the release of three major films, but it was 'Stree 2' that quickly took the lead at the Box Office, with 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Vedaa' struggling to keep up.

The Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer, which faced a Box Office clash with 'Khel Khel Mein' and 'Vedaa' on August 15, has quickly become the top choice for moviegoers, surpassing the other two by a huge margin.

On its first Sunday, the horror-comedy sequel earned an impressive Rs. 58.20 crore, bringing its total collection to Rs. 204 crore in just four days.

This massive success has left trade analysts stunned.

Taran Adarsh described the film's performance as a "storm" or "tsunami" that has swept away everything in its path.

"Call it a STORM or a TSUNAMI or a TYPHOON... #Stree2 records a SENSATIONAL extended weekend... The two major #Hindi films that released alongside it [#KhelKhelMein, #Vedaa] were severely impacted by the #Stree2 wave. #Stree2 has hit a DOUBLE CENTURY [Rs 200 cr NBOC] in just 4 days, a feat accomplished by only a select few #Hindi biggies in the past... A HISTORIC feat for a mid-sized film. #Stree2 hit the ball out of the stadium on Day 4 [Sun], creating HAVOC by surpassing its Day 1 [Thu] numbers [#IndependenceDay]... It only goes to prove once again that a well-made desi entertainer will always be embraced by the audiences. Expect another big, fat total today [#RakshaBandhan partial holiday]. [Week 1] Wed previews 9.40 cr, Thu 55.40 cr, Fri 35.30 cr, Sat 45.70 cr, Sun 58.20 cr. Total: Rs 204 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice," Taran wrote on X.



Akshay Kumar's 'Khel Khel Mein' has collected Rs.11.05 crore till Saturday, the analyst said while John Abraham's 'Vedaa' lags slightly behind.

As the first week wraps up, all eyes will be on 'Stree 2' to see just how far this Box Office juggernaut will roll.

—ANI