'State Focus: Uttarakhand' Seminar Organized At Goa International Film Festival

Dehradun: Amidst the ongoing 53rd International Film Festival (IFF) in Goa, a Knowledge Series, discussing the film shooting opportunities in Uttarakhand was organised on Tuesday, according to the Information Secretary of Uttarakhand government.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification Prasoon Joshi asserted, "There's an immense possibility for the film and content industry, in Uttarakhand".

Alongside Prasoon Joshi, Special Principal Secretary of Information in the Government of Uttarakhand Abhinav Kumar, as well as Founder of India Take One Production Pravesh Sahni, was present as the keynote speaker.

While the moderator of the Knowledge series was Senior Director, Copyright and Digital Economy, Motion Pictures Association (India), Lohita Sujit.

As per the press statement, the Special Principal Secretary Information Abhinav Kumar welcomed the subject experts participating in the discussion by presenting them with traditional hill caps and shawls from Uttarakhand.

As the keynote speaker, Chairman Central Board of Film Certification Prasoon Joshi said that there is a favourable environment for shooting in Uttarakhand.

"The music, art and air culture of Uttarakhand are unique", Joshi further asserted.

"Filmmakers, along with seeing what they can do in Uttarakhand, should also see what artists and other people from Uttarakhand, can contribute to the film industry", said Joshi in his statement.

Prashun Joshi highlighted the efforts of the state government towards film promotion in the state. Joshi said, "Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is working to develop Uttarakhand as a film destination".

The founder of India Take One Production, Pravesh Sahni speaking at the occasion said that all states should do more to attract foreign filmmakers.

"There is a need to pay special attention to the infrastructure in film production", stated Sahni.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Principal Secretary of Information in the Government of Uttarakhand, Abhinav Kumar put forward the initiatives being taken by the Uttarakhand government for promoting Uttarakhand as a shooting destination.

Abhinav Kumar stated that on the instructions of Uttarkhand's CM Dhami, several amendments are being made to the film policy.

"CM Dhami wants to link film production with the employment of youth in Uttarakhand. Work has been started towards the establishment of Film City", informed Abhinav Kumar.

Kumar further stated that a letter has been written to the District Magistrates to find suitable land for the establishment of the Film City.

"All possible help is being given to film producers and directors. There is also a special focus of the government on new film locations, promotion of regional films and development of film and creative arts institutes in the state", informed Secy Kumar.

Speaking about the plans to promote regional languages, Kumar said that the top priority of the government is to encourage film production in regional dialects of Uttarakhand, including the Garhwali and Kumaoni.

Answering the audience's question regarding the permissions of the Forest Department in the National Park, Special Principal Secretary Abhinav Kumar explained the agreements in the film shooting policy in Uttarakhand.

The Deputy Director, Nodal Officer of the Uttarakhand Film Development Council, Dr Nitin Upadhyay was also present on this occasion. —ANI