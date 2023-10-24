‘Starfish’ teaser promises suspense ride

New Delhi: The teaser for actor Milnd Soman and actress Khushalii Kumar's new venture ‘Starfish’ has finally been released after the film wrapped up its shooting. Perhaps the most mysterious character in the whole film, Milnd looks dashing in his 'Spiritual Guru' avatar, dishing out pure George Clooney vibes.



The 45-second video is a bizarre clip, featuring both some sweet romance and music which is suddenly laden with a mysterious dark tone, posing itself to be a kind of suspense ride.



The clip is shown entirely from actress Khushalii Kumar's point of view where she can be heard saying: “Memories can be weird, and perhaps even deeper than the sea. What is seen on the surface, it is not always what appears to be. My life is very much like that.”



From the starting point, Khushalii can be seen as both a sexy and a very independent woman. Always in a jovial mood, the teaser showcases her diving, swimming, and listening to music.



Then soon in the ocean she finds a lover in Ehan Bhatt, has a blooming romance, listens to music with Milind Soman playing guitar and then suddenly there is blood on her hands.



She screams as the background music continues which parallels what is being shown in the clip, as Khuhalii is seen again in the ocean and a montage of various clips plays out.



At this point, Miling Soman is only seen for a brief second where he is playing the guitar in what looks like a small open-air seaside gathering, smiling and donning long white hair.



Wearing a sleeveless stylish vest, the 'Valley of Flowers' actor, who rose to fame in the music video for Biddu's 'Made in India' music video in the 1990s, has kept his looks, as he exudes charm.



The song is one of the biggest clues as to what the movie actually is, a mountain of unpredictability. The track, which is an ambient pop piece sums it up in a very pleasant manner, though it also presents a thrilling contrast which gives off the feeling that ‘Starfish’ is most likely a thriller film.



The lyrics penned by Kumaar state: “It was a dream, like a shooting star, don’t where to look again. It’s the heart’s choice to lose itself, however, did this darkness suddenly come to be? What we had hoped for but what did we get in its stead.”



The teaser shows that ‘Starfish’ boasts a very strong and vibrant production which is done to contrast the darker, and more morose side of the film, which shows that the whole movie has a very intriguing concept.



‘Starfish’ is directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal and stars Khushalii Kumar, Milind Soman, Ehan Bhatt, and Tushar Khanna. The film will hit theatres on November 24, 2023.

