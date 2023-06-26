'Standing on shoulders of UPA': Chidambaram criticises Modi govt

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman listed the achievements of the Centre on Monday, and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram responded by saying that if the Modi government is successful in some areas, it is only because it is building on the foundation laid by the UPA.

Chidambaram rebutted Sitharaman's criticisms of the Modi administration's record in an article regarding its nine years in office.

The Honourable Minister of Finance has published an article praising the work of the current Modi administration. The former finance minister stated on Twitter, "Many examples she has cited are true, as would be true of EVERY government that has ruled for 5 or 10 years."—Inputs from Agencies