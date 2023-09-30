‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ renewed for Season 15

Los Angeles [US]: There's good news for children out there who love watching cartoons on television.

The megahit animated series ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ has been renewed for season 15 at Nickelodeon, Variety reported.

Fans will get to see 26 episodes in the brand new season. The new season will bring the show to show to 345 total episodes since it was originally launched in 1999.

The particular update comes ahead of the premiere of Season 14 of the show, which is slated to launch in November.

The voice cast of the show consists of Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton).

'SpongeBob SquarePants' was created by Stephen Hillenburg, who passed away in 2018. The show has been immensely popular among kids.

It has been the most-watched animated series for 21 consecutive years and is one of the most widely distributed properties in Paramount history. In addition to the flagship show, there is now also “The Patrick Star Show” on Nickelodeon and “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years” on Paramount+.

There have also been three “SpongeBob” theatrical films released to date in addition to a Broadway show, video games, and associated merchandise.

Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller are executive producers of SpongeBob SquarePants and offshoots, The Patrick Star Show and Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years.

—ANI