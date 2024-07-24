'Spiderman' rides on car's bonnet in Delhi, booked for traffic violations

The offenders, identified as Aditya and Gaurav Singh, faced prosecution for reckless behavior, including driving without a pollution certificate and seatbelt.

New Delhi: A 20-year-old man, sitting on a Scorpio car's bonnet and dressed as Spiderman landed in the police net and a fine of Rs 26,000 was imposed for dangerous driving and other violations, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the police, they received a complaint on social media platform X about a Scorpio car seen on Dwarka roads with a person dressed as Spiderman on its bonnet and took action.



Police traced the car and located the occupants near Ramphal Chowk, Dwarka. The person in the Spiderman costume was identified as Aditya (20), a resident of Najafgarh. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Gaurav Singh (19), a resident of Mahavir Enclave, a senior police officer said.

The owner and driver of the vehicle have been prosecuted for dangerous driving, driving without a pollution certificate, and not wearing a seat belt, with a possible maximum fine of Rs 26,000 and/or imprisonment or both, the officer said.



The Delhi Traffic Police reiterates its commitment to ensuring road safety for all citizens. Such reckless behaviour on the roads will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken against offenders to uphold the law and protect the lives of road users, they said.



The Delhi Traffic Police urges citizens to report any instances of dangerous driving or traffic violations promptly. Public cooperation is vital in maintaining road safety and ensuring the smooth flow of traffic in the city, the officer added.

—PTI