'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' turns 3: Nushrratt Bharucha recalls her 'first film to enter 100-cr club'

Mumbai: The romantic comedy Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was released three years ago on this day. Actress Nushrratt Bharucha reecalls the film changed a lot of things for her professionally and helped her grow.

"This film got a tremendous response from the audience, which is super fresh in my mind till now. It was my first film to enter the 100-crore club and I am just too grateful to have been part of it all. It was like a turning point of my career where I feel, I got the recognition that I had worked so hard for," she says.

The film was helmed by Luv Ranjan and also starred Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh Nijjar.

"I was very comfortable with Luv sir's style of shooting and working with Kartik and Sunny. We were all just enjoying every bit of the shoot. I really miss that experience and am glad that I had it," Nushrat adds.

The actress will be seen next in the horror film Chorrii. She also has Hurdang and Janhit Mein Jaari in the pipeline. —IANS