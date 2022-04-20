Aligarh: Aligarh Police busted 'solver gang' with the arrest of six people who were allegedly hiring people to solve test papers. "They would take over Rs 1 lakh from a candidate and were also involved in making fake certificates," said Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Doctor Arvind Kumar. —ANI
'Solver gang' allegedly involved in making fake certificates busted in UP
April20/ 2022
