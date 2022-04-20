    Menu
    'Solver gang' allegedly involved in making fake certificates busted in UP

    April20/ 2022


    Aligarh: Aligarh Police busted 'solver gang' with the arrest of six people who were allegedly hiring people to solve test papers. "They would take over Rs 1 lakh from a candidate and were also involved in making fake certificates," said Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Doctor Arvind Kumar. —ANI

