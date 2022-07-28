'Sole Medal Prospect': Judoka Jasleen Singh Saini gets Delhi HC breather

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has allowed Judoka Jasleen Singh Saini, who was under misconduct charges, to participate in the Commonwealth Games 2022 after considering his plea, in which the sportsman argued that he is the sole medal prospect for the country in the 66 kg weight Judo category.

Justice Yashwant Varma on Wednesday stayed the order of suspension against him by the Judo Federation of India (JFI) dated July 2.

The court also considered Saini's assurance of good behaviour and conduct before the Administrator of the Judo Federation as well as the Indian Olympic Association.

The court noted that the alleged charges are prima facie not against Jasleen.

"Prima facie and for the purposes of considering the prayer for interim relief, the Court takes into consideration the submission of learned counsel for the petitioner that the allegation of sexual assault was laid against another athlete and not the petitioner here. Learned counsels appearing for the respondents have been unable to dislodge that contention or draw the attention of the Court to any material or evidence which may indicate that the petitioner here had in fact broken any norms of discipline or indulged in acts of sexual assault which are so alleged to have been committed."

The incident in the backdrop is related to a sexual assault complaint in which the Judoka's presence was mentioned while he was on a training trip in Spain on June 25.

The matter will be further heard on November 24. —IANS



