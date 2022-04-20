'Silver coin' to be given as Prasad to bhumi pujan ceremony guests in Ayodhya

New Delhi: Every guest for the 'bhumi pujan' ceremony for the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya will be gifted with a 'silver coin' as a Prasad, reports said on Tuesday.

The silver coin, on one side, has the image of Ram Darbar which includes Lord Ram, Sita, Laxman and Hanuman and on the other side is the insignia of trust.

The guests will also be given a box of 'laddoos' and a photograph of Ram Darbar.

As reported by news agency IANS, over 1.25 lakh laddoos, called 'Raghupati laddoos' will be distributed to guests, residents of Ayodhya and others on August 5.

All the guests who are coming from other districts or state, have been asked to reach Ayodhya by Tuesday evening because the borders of the district will be sealed in the evening.

A total of 175 people have been invited to the Sri Ram Temple Trust for bhumi pujan, including about 135 saints who will come from different parts of the country. There is a code on every invitation card, which is designed for security.

Former deputy Prime Minister L.K. Advani, Dr Murali Manohar Joshi and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh will not be attending the ceremony.

(With inputs from IANS)