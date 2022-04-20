'Significant numbers' of ISIS terrorists in Kerala, Karnataka: UN report

New York: A UN report on terrorism has pointed to "significant numbers" of ISIS terrorists in Kerala and Karnataka, and warned that Al-Qaida in the Indian subcontinent, which has between 150-200 members Bangladesh, India, Myanmar and Pakistan, is reportedly planning a terror attack in the region.

The 26th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIS, al-Qaida and associated individuals and entities said that Al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) operates under the Taliban umbrella from Nimruz, Helmand and Kandahar Provinces

"The group reportedly has between 150 and 200 members from Bangladesh, India, Myanmar and Pakistan. The current leader of AQIS is Osama Mahmood (not listed), who succeeded the late Asim Umar (not listed). AQIS is reportedly planning retaliation operations in the region to avenge the death of its former leader," the report read.

"One Member State reported that the ISIL Indian affiliate (Hind Wilayah), which

was announced on 10 May 2019, has between 180 and 200 members. According to

the report, there are significant numbers of ISIL operatives in Kerala and Karnataka

States," it further stated.

The report also pointed out that ISIL-K is seeking to pursue "a global agenda" by implementing the ISIL core's leadership approach, which considers Afghan territory a base for spreading terrorist influence across the wider region.

The report stated that Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which is a large terrorist group present in Afghanistan, is led by Amir Noor Wali Mehsud, supported by his deputy Qari Amjad and spokesperson Mohammad Khorasani.

"TTP has claimed responsibility for various high-profile attacks in Pakistan and has facilitated others by Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) and Lahskhar-e-Islam. Many former TTP members have already joined ISIL-K (Islamic State of Iraq and Levant-Khorasan) and member states expect that the group and its various splinter groups will align themselves with ISIL-K," it said. (ANI)