'Sick Puppy': Trump lambasts Bolton over new book on President's 'misconduct'

Washington D.C: Donald Trump once again took to social media on Thursday (local time) to lash out at his former national security adviser John Bolton over the latter's controversial book, which is soon to hit shelves, containing damaging allegations against the US president.

The book, titled "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir", sparked furore even before being published, as US media released excerpts where Trump is depicted as easily manipulated by foreign leaders. Trump has previously strongly condemned the book and the former adviser, whom he called a "disgruntled boring fool".

"Bolton's book, which is getting terrible reviews, is a compilation of lies and made up stories, all intended to make me look bad. Many of the ridiculous statements he attributes to me were never made, pure fiction. Just trying to get even for firing him like the sick puppy he is!" the President tweeted.

According to Sputnik news agency, the tweet follows a previous post in which the president accused "wacko" Bolton of publishing lies, pointing out that his former adviser had only spoken good of him before getting fired.

"Wacko John Bolton's 'exceedingly tedious'(New York Times) book is made up of lies & fake stories. Said all good about me, in print, until the day I fired him. A disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war. Never had a clue, was ostracized and happily dumped. What a dope!" he had said.

According to US media outlets that managed to obtain fragments of the forthcoming book, Trump sought aid from China's President Xi for his 2020 re-election bid and intended to "take care" of a federal investigation into the breach of anti-Iranian sanctions by a Turkish firm.

The publication also contains alleged gaffes and controversial statements by President Trump, such as his ostensible idea that invading Venezuela would be "cool".

In addition, the book reportedly reveals that Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine in 2019, which was the basis for the impeachment probe against him. According to the book, several officials, including Mike Pompeo, contemplated resigning over this revelation.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump told reporters that it was inappropriate for Bolton to write a book with classified information in it, adding that he may be breaking the law if the book gets published. (ANI)