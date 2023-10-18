'Shri Anna Mahotsav' To Be Held From Oct 27 To 29 In Lucknow

Lucknow: In a move to encourage farmers for millet production, the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh as part of Millets Year celebrations will organize a three-day 'Shri Anna Mahotsav' and state-level millet workshop at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow from October 27 to 29, an official release said on Tuesday.

The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Notably, farmers from six divisions will participate on the first day, from five divisions on the second day and seven divisions on the third day. Moreover, teachers and children of agricultural universities and two colleges will also participate in it.

On the first day, farmers from Lucknow, Kanpur, Ayodhya, Basti, Azamgarh and Devipatan divisions will participate, farmers from Saharanpur, Meerut, Aligarh, Agra and Moradabad will participate on October 28 and on the final day farmers from Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Varanasi, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj and Mirzapur will participate in 'Anna Mahotsav'.

During the three-day festival, the Yogi government aims to acknowledge progressive farmers. Simultaneously, it will motivate other farmers to explore millet-based products. The government will also create awareness about the production, consumption, marketing, export etc of millet through the festival.

The conference will feature the participation of 50 progressive farmers from each district within every division, as well as 10 representatives from farmer producer organizations and 10 technical assistants.

At the state-level workshop, 35 farmer-producer-organizations">Farmer Producer Organizations will be given certificates for seed money. CM Yogi will provide Rs 4 lakh per unit to every FPO.

Additionally, government institutions establishing millets-based processing plants will receive grant money. Furthermore, 40 stalls showcasing Shree Anna's products will be established. There will be stalls of FPOs, participants and companies working on millets. Through this, people will also become aware of the benefits of millet.

Farmers hailing from all 18 divisions will join in the three-day 'Anna Mahotsav'. The event's schedule includes farmers from six divisions, including Lucknow, participating on the first day, while farmers from seven divisions, including Gorakhpur, will take part on the final day. —ANI