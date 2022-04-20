'Shiksha Mitras' Put Off Protests After Meeting Adityanath

Lucknow: The agitating 'Shiksha Mitras', who had taken to the streets against the state government in the last one week, withdrew their protests on Tuesday after a meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

After remaining closeted behind doors with Adityanath and Minister of State for Basic Education Anupama Jaiswal for over three hours, the protest leaders said they were putting off the protests for one week following an assurance by Adityanath to do something for them.

The 1.72 lakh Shiksa Mitras had gone on the war path after the Supreme Court on July 25 upheld a 2015 verdict of the Allahabad High Court cancelling their assimilation as Assistant Teachers.

Resorting to violence, two persons even lost their lives during the demonstrations. The protests turned violent at some places after which the state government had to intervene. Studies in many schools across the state were hit by the agitation.

The Chief Minister reportedly assured the agitating Shiksha Mitras that they will try and find a way out of the imbroglio, specially in light of the apex court's ruling. The protestors then assured the state government that they would be returning to teaching from Wednesday and will wait for a week for the government to act in their favour. In case no favourable decision was taken, they will resort to a bigger demonstration this time, said Jitendra Shahi, President of Aadarsh Samayojit Shikshak Welfare Association, after the talks. Basic Education Minister Jaiswal said a proposal will be made and presented before the state cabinet soon.