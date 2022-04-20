'Seven Plus—All You Need to Know About Dengue', An AIIMS Rishikesh Study

Rishikesh (The Hawk): "Seven Plus—All You Need to Know About Dengue" book has been published by the social outreach cell of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Rishikesh, based on the work done in the community on prevention of dengue.

An unprecedented community-based initiative for the prevention and elimination of dengue mosquitoes from the community through public participation. The common people can take advantage of it from the point of view of health by the suggestions given in the book to get rid of dengue.

On the occasion Padmshree Prof Ravikant, Director AIIMS Rishikesh has bestowed great appreciation to author Dr Santosh Kumar for his innovative public health work. The Director lauded the work of the entire team for the enthusiastic work put forward to make the SEVEN PLUS grand success. Director Prof .Ravikant also mentioned such work must be imbibed by the community at different level for mitigating outbreak before it becomes public health concern.

Prof. Manoj Gupta Dean academic admire this community initiative for Dengue ,he also reinforced the strengthening of community action programme for Non communicable diseases like cancer and cardiovascular disease. It is undoubtedly a great book that impart information on mosquito born menace with social implications.

Head ,Community and Family Medicine Prof. Vartika Saxena appreciated the outreach work for dengue with precise and active intervention mentioned in book. She added that book has an easy read content and tailored for everyone who desire to know more about Dengue and enhance their awareness about the subject .

The Book named "Seven Plus – All you need to know about dengue is a phenomenal community based initiative for prevention and elimination of Dengue mosquitoes from community with public participation..Author of this book Dr Santosh Kumar Associate Professor , Community and Family Medicine and Nodal Officer Outreach cell AIIMS Rishikesh said this book is a complete and comprehensive text on the various aspect of Dengue. Dr. Santosh said that this book is available in online sources. He also mentioned that Dengue and other mosquito born diseases are a almost a social problem, community and its people has to come forward and Participate to combat these issue. Infect this entire initiatives was evidenced in outreach area of Rishikesh.

This seven plus book on Dengue emphasize the role of community members, which includes the Gram Pradhan, the ward members of the panchayat council, the volunteers, the religious leaders, the political activists or leaders, teachers of educational institutions, is crucial to bring about the change in attitude of people in the community. Vector born disease like Dengue needs change in behavior and attitude for sanitation and hygiene in community. These role models are part of the local population and exert much influence on the community than the health workers. An innovative approach coupled with commitment to motivate and dispel the ignorance in the residents of the locality is the root mantra to convince people to adopt good practices to preventive mosquito borne disease.