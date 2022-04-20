'Set up evacuation mechanism, rail infra for 1 bn tonne coal'

New Delhi: To achieve an output of one billion tonnes by 2020, Coal India should establish a matching evacuation mechanism and simultaneously develop rail infrastructure, a Parliamentary panel has said. "The Committee notes that CIL has set for itself an ambitious plan of one billion tonne coal production by the year 2020," the Standing Committee on Coal and Steel said. "The committee feels that to achieve this target, it is equally important to put into place a matching evacuation of coal mechanism by simultaneous development of rail infrastructure," it said. The Committee further said that in order to achieve the planned growth in production and evacuation in future, CIL has undertaken a few major infrastructure projects to be executed by Railways. The rail projects include Tori-Shivpuri-Khatotia line with length of about 93.45 km for North Karanpura coalfields of Central Coalfields Ltd in Jharkhand. Jharsuguda-Barpalli Railway 52.4 km line for IB Coalfields of Mahanadi Coalfields and for evacuation of coal from Mand-Raigarh and Korba Gevra coalfields of South Eastern Coalfields Ltd. "In this regard, the Committee notes from the submissions made by the Secretary, Coal,... That an institutional arrangement has been made under which, meetings are held every month on pre-fixed dates for sorting out the bottlenecks in respect of three major lines one each in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Odisha which were hampering the coal evacuation plans," it said. According to the Coal Secretary, the initial clearances have now been obtained and these projects are likely to be completed by December, 2017. The Committee, however, at the same time emphasised that constant monitoring must be done by the Coal Ministry to ensure that the projects are not delayed on account of unavoidable hurdles. PTI