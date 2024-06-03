'Security Arrangements Made As Per Standards Of ECI For Votes Counting': SSP Dehradun

Dehradun: The day before the mega counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections on June 4, Dehradun SSP Ajay Singh said that security arrangements have been made as per the standards of ECI and paramilitary forces will also be deployed during counting.

"Security arrangements have been made as per the standards of ECI, during this time paramilitary forces will also be deployed," SSP Singh told ANI. He said that entry of any other person within a radius of 100 meters will be prohibited, only counting officers and polling agents will be allowed to go there.

The SSP said that no person will enter without a pass, everyone has been briefed in this regard and three-tier security arrangements have been made at the counting place. As voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections concluded on Saturday, exit polls have predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will maintain its lead in Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand sends five seats to the lower house.

Both Times Now ETG and News 24's 'Today's Chanakya' exit polls have predicted the BJP winning all five seats in the state.

As many as 55 candidates across political affiliations pitted themselves in the battle for the Lok Sabha in Uttarakhand, with more than 83 lakh registered voters adjudicating their fates. Uttarakhand went to the polls for all five seats in a single phase on April 19. The BJP, which recorded a clean sweep in the hill state in the 2014 and 2019 general elections, is bidding for an encore this year, while the Congress is hopeful of reclaiming lost political ground in the state.

While winning all five Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2014 and 2019 elections, the BJP topped the tally in the 2022 assembly elections, winning 47 of the 70 seats. The Congress finished a distant second at 19 seats, while the BSP and the Independents bagged 2 seats each.

The counting of votes will be held on June 4. —ANI