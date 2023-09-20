'Secular', 'socialist' missing from copies of Constitution given to lawmakers: Adhir

New Delhi: On the first day of sessions in the new Parliament building, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that copies of the Constitution distributed to lawmakers lacked the phrases "secular" and "socialist" from the Preamble.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the copies contained the original version of the Preamble of the Constitution and that these words were added later to it after constitutional amendments, but many Opposition leaders have criticised the government for what they call a "serious" issue and a "crime." The original Preamble said this. He insisted that changes were made afterward.

Even Sonia Gandhi, former head of the Congress, acknowledged those lines weren't in the Preamble.