'SCO helps Pak increase engagements with regional, global partners'

Islamabad: A Pakistani official has said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) provides the country with a platform for increasing engagement with key global and regional partners and forging tighter links with Central Asia.

According to a statement released on Monday by the Foreign Ministry, Parliamentary Secretary for Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas, who represented Pakistan at the 19th Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the SCO via video conference, said that the country valueed the region as a pivotal link for regional connectivity and integration, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The SCO has immense potential for fostering a conducive environment for regional stability, security and comprehensive economic development," she said.

The top official also highlighted the importance of the SCO for Pakistan in achieving regional peace and stability, and development of close ties with regional partners through multi-faceted linkages and connectivity.

Abbas underscored the imperative of creating a safe and secure neighbourhood and cautioned against the recent rise in extremist and racist incidents in her remarks, according to the statement.

The Parliamentary Secretary also emphasized the need for cooperation, collaboration and sharing of knowledge and expertise to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

She expressed gratitude to the SCO member states for supporting Pakistan's initiative for creating a Special Working Group on Poverty Alleviation, saying that it will provide an opportunity for sharing experiences and exchanging ideas among the member states.

--IANS