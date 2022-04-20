'Save the Earth Week Celebrations' Kickstarts at UIPS, PU





























Chandigarh (The Hawk): University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), Panjab University, Chandigarh, assembled virtually today, to celebrate the Earth Day and initiate the "Save the Earth Week Celebrations". Even though UIPS is regularly partaking in the Environment Day / Cleanliness Drive / Plantation Drive activities, it is for the first time with keen efforts of a young faculty colleague, Dr Ranjana Bhandari that UIPS has taken this initiative.

Besides the Inauguration of Eco-Club & Facebook Page-"Environmental Warriors of UIPS" (https://www.facebook.com/Environmental-Warriors-Of-UIPS-105376424990109) by Professor Karan Vasisht, Former Chairperson, UIPS, in his address encouraged the students to adopt environment friendly ways and imparted the message 'to bring a little change in each one of us, which guarantees healthy earth for future generations.'



The Day 1 i.e. 22nd April UIPS celebrations theme was "Each one Plant One" Sapling Plantation Drive and a few of the faculty members & non-teaching staff joined the plantation drive led by Chairperson, UIPS, Professor Indu Pal Kaur, Professor Karan Vasisht, Dr Ranjana Bhandari, etc.

The Earth Day 2021 theme is Restore Our Earth and features five primary programs: The Canopy Project, Food and Environment, Climate Literacy, the Global Earth Challenge, and The Great Global CleanUp. Keeping in view, the Institute has planned the celebrations by hosting the following activities until 28th April:

23rd – Awareness campaign on "SAY NO TO PLASTICS"-ADOPT ALTERNATIVES

24th – Make bird feeders and birdhouses to bring sparrows back

25th – "SAVE FUEL-WALK TO WORK OR CYCLE"

26th – BEST OUT OF WASTE: Vertical garden making using discarded plastic bottles, bags etc.

27th – Awareness Campaign on "Green Entrepreneurs" in the form of webinars

28th – "Save Water Campaign"