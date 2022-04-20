'Sanju' first Bollywood film at Poland's film festivals

Mumbai: Rajkumar Hirani-directed "Sanju" has become the first production from Bollywood to be presented during the New Horizons Festivals, Poland.

The biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt, in which Ranbir Kapoor played the title role, had its European premiere at the International Festival in Wroclaw on July 29.

Hirani, who visited Poland at the special invitation of Consul of India in Poland - Kartikey Johri, said he was elated to be a part of the festival.

"'Sanju' was received with a great interest from Polish citizens and I'm very cheerful about that. I would like to thank the Consul Kartikey Johri for inviting me and my team for such an amazing event," the director said in a statement.

A cooperations agreement was also signed, the contracting parties being City Officials from Wroclaw City, Honorary Consul Kartikey Johri and Hirani.

The mutual cooperation applies to future movie productions by the director in Poland.

"Wroclaw, Poland is an enormous city with a lot of potential and great infrastructure for new movie productions. In addition to that, my duty as a Consul is to support and build a stronger bridge between Poland and India.

"I'm sure that, this agreement will help the bridge to become stronger. He will always be welcomed in Wroclaw and we will strongly support his movie production in Poland," Johri said.

Earlier, films such as "Kick" and "Fanaa" were shot in places like Zamoyski Palace in the South of Poland.