'Samvaad Help Desk' Reactivated To Establish Dialogue B/w Covid Patients & Their Families At AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): The 'samvaad Help Desk' has been reactivated to establish dialogue between covid patients and their families. Families of covid patients admitted to AIIMS can contact the desk after 11 am to get information about the efficiency of their patient. This desk will work round the clock for 24 hours a week.

The 'samvaad Help Desk' was launched in September 2020 with the aim of providing complete information about the health of the covid patients admitted to AIIMS to those close to them. In the first phase of covid, it proved to be of special benefit during that time. The AIIMS Hospital Administration has now activated this help desk to a more impressive level by expanding the facilities.

Giving information Professor UB Mishra, Dean Hospital Administration AIIMS said that the Assistant Nursing Superintendent, Nursing Incharge and the team leaders of the concerned wards who have been given duty in covid wards have also been included in the samvaad group. This will help in timely gathering of information of covid patients admitted in various wards. He said that Professor Ravikant Director AIIMS has given special instructions to operate the services of the samvaad desk round the clock. For this facility Whatsapp number 7217014336 of 'Samvaad Help Desk' has been released by AIIMS. Pro. Mishra said that the patients' health updates can be obtained after 11 am daily.

Through this number, update of health of the patient are being made available to the relatives of the patients by WhatsApp message. Dr. KS Ravi, Nodal Officer samvaad Desk said that to get the information from the help desk, the caller must give the necessary information about the patient admitted in AIIMS. Dr. Ravi said that 'Samvad Help Desk' is working 24 hours.