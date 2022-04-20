'Salon-goers spend maximum in January'

New Delhi: Women like to pamper their skin and hair at a salon mostly during beginning of a year, according to data collected by Lakme Salon. The data, collected via the customer database of 800,000 women across the country, highlighted some trends and facts amongst salon-goers. On the basis of the information gathered by the salon, it is observed that July is the lowest spending month. "The social scene between December and February is packed with weddings, festivals, travel and parties. Naturally, our consumers want to look their best in these social spotlight occasions," Pushkaraj Shenai, CEO, Lakme Lever said in a statement. Salon goers opt for average 36 unique services related to skin and hair in their lifetime. In 2014, the maximum number of unique services taken by a salon customer was 382. IANS