    'Sakhiyaan' singer Maninder shares fan moment with Yo Yo Honey Singh

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: Popular Punjabi singer Maninder, who shot to fame with his song "Sakhiyaan", shared his fan moment with pop star-composer Yo Yo Honey Singh.

    Maninder on Sunday took to his Instagram and uploaded a picture in which he can be seen hugging Honey Singh.

    "Finally met Yo Yo @yyhsofficial bhaaji...bhaaji ne eko gal kahi "Dontstop" keep gud music up bro !!#fanmoment," he captioned the image, which was taken at Honey Singh's 37th birthday bash.

    Honey Singh had a grand birthday affair in Delhi on Sunday. Artists like Jazzy B, Milind Gaba and Sukhe too attended Honey Singh's party.

