'Sahyog Aandolan' will be the longest poem in 21st century: Lalit Tiwari

Haldwani: Actor Lalit Tewari, who gained popularity from the character of Sanjay in the serial Mahabharat aired on Doordarshan, is also active in the literary field of poetry writing.

Currently vacationing in Nainital, he is using his spare time in finishing his poetry 'Sahyog Aandolan' sitting on the terrace of his multi-storeyed house at Tallital enjoying the lukewarm sunshine.

Talking to UNI Lalit Tewari said that he began writing this poem in the year 2014 when he was completely vacant from work and nowadays he is busy in giving final touch to the poem composed in about two hundred pages.

'Sahyog Aandolan' will be the longest poem in the world in Twenty-first century, he claimed.

He further said that the end of this poem is very horrified and is in front of him just like a Question mark.

Answering a specific question about his upcoming movies he revealed that on January 26th, he will be visiting Pune for week to complete the last schedule for the shooting of a Web series based on the life of Sai Baba. In this Web series he will be seen in the role of the Guru of Sai Baba. Bobby Bedi is the producer of the Web series and Ajeet is the Director.

A Graduate from the National School of Drama(NSD) Lalit said that almost entire shooting of this web series has been Filmed in the farm house of famous Marathi Actor Dada Kondke at Bor village, situated about an hour drive from Pune.

He revealed that in his second commercial film he will be seen with Akshay Kumar. Without revealing the title of the movie, Mr Tiwari stated that in this film he is playing role of a royal family's priest the shooting of which is almost complete.

—UNI