'Run For Unity' Marks Sardar Patel's 144th Birth Anniversary In UP

Run For Unity' marked the 144th birth anniversary of first Union Home Minister Sardar Valabh Bhai Patel in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

The main function was held in the state capital where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, after paying floral tributes to Sardar Patel, flagged off the Run for Unity. The CM also administered pledge to the people for the unity and integrity of the country in presence of state BJP president Swantra Deo Singh, and several state ministers and officials.

The run which started from the Sardal Patel statue at GPO Hazratganj, culminated at KD Singh Babu stadium.

In his address, the Chief Minister said the people should be given befitting reply to those who are against the unity and integrity of the country.

"It was Sardar Patel, who foiled the conspiracy of the Britishers to divide the country into several parts. It was our first Home Minister who worked tirelessly for the country's unity and integrity," Mr Adityanath claimed.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had constructed the world's tallest statue of Sardar Patel to aware the world how India thinks about this leader.

"It is our duty to pay our respect to this great leader and fulfill his dream," he said while disclosing that Sardar Patel came to Lucknow on January 6,1948 when he planted a tree in the Rajbhawan.

Earlier in his tweet, the CM said,'The run for Unity organized on the birth anniversary of of Sardar Patel ji provides all of us an opportunity to reaffirm the inherent strength and resilience of our great nation to withstand the actual and potential threats to the unity, integrity and security of our country'.

He further said, 'This year, the Run is special as after 70 years Jammu and Kashmir's integration with Maa Bharati was complete with scrapping of Article 370.'

In the evening, all the districts will hold march past by police and other organisations at a public place.

