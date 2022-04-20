'Rudra-Abhishek' Held At Kuber Tila Temple In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: An elaborate ''Rudra Abhishek'' ceremony, followed by an ''aarti'' was held at the Kuber Tila temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday morning to mark the beginning of temple construction.

Led by Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, spokesperson for Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (who is the president of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust), about 25 priests participated in the rituals. The ''Rudra Abhishek'', according to the Mahant, was held to appease Lord Shiva and seek his protection from any obstacles that may come in the way of temple construction. The preliminary work on the temple site will begin now though the actual construction will start much later. In view of the Corona crisis, plans to hold a grand ''bhumi pujan'' ceremony have been put off for now. --IANS