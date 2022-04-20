'Ring Of Fire' Eclipse On Dec 26, 2019

We are about to witness an unusual celestial event, the Annular Solar Eclipse on 26 Dec 2019 next. The Eclipse is going to be when the Moon will be close to its mean distance from the Earth and the latter only days away from its perihelion that is due on 5 Jan 2020. As the luminaries align, the Moon will fall short of fully covering the Sun, leaving a thin bright rim of light. The Sun will look as if a large hole were drilled through it. The last annular eclipse visible from India happened on 15 Jan 2010.

The path of annularity begins over Saudi Arabia and passing over southern parts of India, north of Sri Lanka, Singapore, Indonesia and Borneo etc. ends over the Pacific. The eclipse will be seen as partial in East Europe, a large part of India, Asia, North/West Australia, East Africa, Pacific and the Indian Ocean. The duration of the eclipse is over three hours out of which the annularity phase will last only a few minutes.

The path is only about 120 km wide. In India, the prominent places which lie in the path are Mangaluru, Thalassery, Udhagamandalam, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Palani, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirapalli etc. Near Mangaluru, the eclipse commences at around 08:04 IST whereas at the last point on the west coast at around 08:08 IST. Places such as Puthur, Namakkal, Madurai and Rameswaram lie at the fringe of the path. Many of these places are attracting a large number of interested people from home and abroad.

In Rameswaram, the house of late Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, the former President of India, happens to be at the southern fringe of the path. It should see the annular phase of a very short duration - just 0m 23.8s at a magnitude 0.966. Similarly, the Solar Observatory at Kodaikanal too is off the fringe by a few kilometres only. It will be an interesting observation from these places since in the predicted paths, an error of 1-3 km is possible.

All along the path of annularity, many science groups and enthusiasts, schools and institutions are organizing eclipse watch events for a safe view by the public. My group will be off to Coimbatore and, courtesy the Sri Ranganathar Institute of Engineering & Technology, be stationed in its Athipalayam campus, for photographing the eclipse, clouds permitting. The Institute also is going to organize Solar Eclipse Watch program at its Campus with the active participation of its students. It is planned to arrange for solar image projection on a screen for a safe view. The last annular eclipse that Coimbatore witnessed was 147 years ago, on 06 June 1872. As for the eclipse of the 26th Dec next, Coimbatore lies near the central line of the path where the eclipse commences as partial at around 08:06 IST. The annular phase begins at 09:28 and ends at 09:31 IST. Thereafter, the eclipse will become partial again and end at 10.11 IST. An annular eclipse of the Sun or its partial phases are not safe to view directly or through a telescope. An appropriate filter is a must.