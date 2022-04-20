    Menu
    'Reprimanded Him For Lying', Says BJP MLA After His Video Harassing Vegetable Vendor Goes Viral

    April20/ 2022


    Lucknow: "I reprimanded him as he was lying," said BJP MLA Brij Bhushan Sharan on Wednesday after a video, in which he was seen harassing a vegetable vendor here and asking him not to enter the area, went viral.

    "Some time back, I got a death threat. When my security personnel asked him his name, he lied. Yes, it was my video. I reprimanded him because he was lying. He said his name was Rajkumar while his name is Rehmuddin," BJP MLA, Brij Bhushan Sharan told ANI. "He was accompanied by a child. Both were not wearing masks and gloves. It is a violation of lockdown. 16 vegetable sellers in Kanpur and one in Lucknow tested COVID-19 positive," he said.

    The MLA said that COVID-19 testing of vendors should be conducted and only the authorised vendors should be allowed to sell vegetables. —ANI


