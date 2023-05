'Regrettable And Un-Islamic': AIMPLB Condemns Udaipur Tailor Murder

Lucknow: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) condemned the cold-blooded murder of a tailor in Udaipur saying that "taking law into your own hands is highly condemnable, regrettable and un-Islamic".

In a media statement, Hazrat Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, General Secretary of AIMPLB said, "It is a grave crime to defame and slander any religious personality. The derogatory words spoken by (former) BJP spokesperson, Nupur Sharma against Prophet Muhammad are very painful for the Muslim community. The inaction of the government against this crime is nothing but rubbing salts on our wounds. But in spite of this, nobody can be allowed to take the law into their hands and declaring someone a criminal and then murdering them is a highly condemnable act."

He further stated, "Neither the law nor the Islamic Sharia allow it. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board strongly condemns the incident of brutal killing in Udaipur."

The board also appealed to the Muslim community to act patiently and to not take law into their own hands and not indulge in any such action that might disturb the communal harmony and social cohesion of the country.

"In this matter, the Board has not only been consistently appealing to the Muslim community to be patient and take recourse to only legal avenues but has also been appealing to the government that this issue is very sentimental for Muslims and therefore the government must enact a law against blasphemy for the religious personalities of all religions," the AIMPLB statement read.

Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind had on Tuesday condemned the Udaipur killing incident and called it against Islam and the law of the land.

"Maulana Halceemuddin Qasmi, General Secretary of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, has condemned the incident of brutal killing in Udaipur apparently on the pretext of the insult to the Prophet (PBUH) and called it against the law of land and against the religion of Islam," reads the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind statement.

"Has said whoever has perpetrated this incident cannot be justified in any way, it is against the law of the land and our religion. In our country, there is a system of law, no one has the right to take the law into his own hands. Maulana Hakeemuddin Qasmi appealed to all the citizens of the country to restrain their emotions and maintain peace in the country," it added.

After the horrific murder of a tailor in Udaipur sparked outrage in the entire state, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday announced the imposition of section 144 of CrPC in all the districts for the next one month.

The state government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. The SIT includes the Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Special Operation Group Ashok Kumar Rathore, Inspector General of Police (IG), Anti Terror Squad (ATS), Prafulla Kumar and a Superintendant of Police (SP) rank officer and an Additional SP rank officer.

Internet services were suspended in the entire state on Tuesday.

Udaipur Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Bhatt appealed to the people to maintain peace.

"We appeal to the people of Udaipur to maintain peace. The (victim Kanhaiya Lal's) dependents have been assured of recruitment through placement service in UIT, and the family will be given compensation of Rs 5 lakh," said Bhatt.

Police are on high alert in every district of Rajasthan.

"In view of the prevailing situation, Section 144 has been imposed in the entire district as well as the state. Shanti March has been cancelled by the organizers. We appeal to the people to maintain peace. Leaves of police personnel have been cancelled and they have been asked to report back. They are being deployed in law and order duty. We will ensure peace is maintained and take strict action against those attempting to disrupt it," Ajmer SP Vikas Sharma told ANI. As per government sources, an NIA team is likely to file a case under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after visiting the spot of the crime.

The incident took place in Udaipur's Maldas area. Soon after committing the crime, two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the beheading and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well, police said. The two accused were arrested within hours of the incident.

One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz Akhtar, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghos Mohammad, recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said.

The victim, a tailor, reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP spokesperson who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded justice for the victim.

"Both the accused have been detained and the law and order situation is under control. Some people were attempting to come out of the bylanes but were controlled. Curfew imposed in the nearby areas," Manoj Kumar, SP, Udaipur said.

A statewide alert has also been issued to all Superintendents of Police and Inspector Generals to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground. —ANI