'Reform, Perform & Transform': Shah reminds after FM's reforms steps

New Delhi: As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reforms announcement on Saturday coincided with the completion of six years of Narendra Modi government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah immediately connected the two.

"Prime Minister Modi's mantra of 'Reform, Perform and Transform' is the key to India's phenomenal growth in the last six years," Shah said in the wake of Sitharaman's economic reforms initiatives earlier in the day.

As for further relaxation in Indian airspace restrictions on civilian flights and auction of six more airports on a PPP basis, Shah hailed the step by tweeting: "I thank PM Modi for futuristic decisions to push the aviation sector. By easing out restrictions on utilisation of air space, our aviation sector will be benefited by about Rs 1,000 crore per year. Tax regime for MRO has been rationalized to make India a global hub for aircraft MRO."

Shah said that the Centre's decision to raise the FDI limit in defence manufacturing to 74 per cent thus: "A strong, secure and empowered India is PM Narendra Modi's top most priority."

Referring to the Centre's decision of earmarking Rs 50,000 crore for infrastructure development in the coal sector and introduction of commercial mining, Shah presented it as something that will inevitably bring "competition and transparency".

It was a subtle reference to the alleged coal irregularities during the UPA era, to highlight the legacy contrast.

Saturday's decisions by Sitharamaan were part of the fourth tranche of announcements under the Rs 20 lakh-crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.