'Ready to fight with Israel forces in ground invasion of Gaza', Hamas

Tel Aviv: The terror outfit, Hamas, on Saturday said that they were prepared and ready to fight with the Israeli forces in Gaza.

Reports are already emanating that IDF has commenced its ground invasion in Gaza and is encountering fights with the Hamas men between the city of Beit Hanoun and Bueriej refugee camp in Northern Gaza.

The IDF has in a statement a few minutes ago stated that it has killed the aerial operations chief of Has, Abu Rukbeh who had played a major role in the October 7 terror attacks that killed more than 1400 people from Israel including foreign nationals and Israeli soldiers. Hamas has taken 222 people as hostages also during the terror attack of October 7.

—IANS