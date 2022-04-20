'Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical' turns into Broadway-style show

San Francisco: The super-viral Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical is going to debut as a one-night Broadway-style show on January 1, thanks to fans who crowdsourced Ratatouille musical on the Chinese short-video making platform.

The show, to benefit The Actors Fund, will be produced by Seaview Productions and is being presented "in association with TikTok", reports The Verge.

The show will stream through TodayTix on January 1, with tickets ranging from $5 to $50.

After the premiere, the show will be available to watch on demand for 72 hours.

The musical promises to "celebrate the delectable crowd-sourced creation by giving it the full high-kicking, lip-smacking Broadway treatment."

Two of the Ratatouille musical's original creators also appear to be involved in the actual show: Emily Jacobsen who wrote the original "Remy the Ratatouille" song for TikTok and composer Daniel Mertzlufft.

"We applaud and thank all of the online theatre makers for helping to benefit The Actors Fund in this unprecedented time of need," Disney said in a statement.

—IANS