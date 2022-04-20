'Rare 3,000-year-old tree found in China'

Beijing: A rare yew tree whose extract is used to treat cancer and is believed to be about 3,000 years old has been discovered in China, authorities said today. The living tree is located in Huanggou Forest, in northeast China's Jilin Province. It is more than 40 metres tall and has a diameter of 1.68 metres, said Yang Yongsheng, head of the forest administration. According to the provincial forestry department, it is the oldest - believed to be about 3,000 years old - and the best-preserved Chinese yew in Jilin. It is among more than 30 Chinese yew trees discovered recently, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. Called a "living fossil" of the plant world, the Chinese yew has existed for 2.5 million years. Since many of the trees have been harvested to extract taxol, used to treat cancer, the species is now under first-grade national protection for endangered plants.