'Ram Rajya' & 'Samajwad' Only Possible With Caste-Based Census, Claims Akhilesh

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav once again called for a caste-based census on Saturday and claimed that only with caste-based census 'Ram Rajya' is possible.

"'Ram Rajya' and 'Samajwad' is only possible if a caste-based census will take place. Only with the caste-based census Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas will happen, it will bring brotherhood, end discrimination, and strengthen democracy," said SP Chief.

As the former CM of country's most populous state makes demand for a caste-based census the neighbouring state of Bihar is undergoing its second phase of the caste-based census.

Bihar started the first phase of the caste-based census on January 7 which ended on January 21. Now the state is undergoing its second phase which will continue till May 15, said Dr Chandrashekhar Singh, DM, Patna.

The decision of a caste census was taken by the Bihar cabinet on June 2, last year, months after the Centre ruled out conducting such an exercise nationally.

On the other Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on April 17 also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding that the decennial Census that should have been conducted in 2021 be done immediately and a Caste Census be made its integral part.

In his letter to PM Modi, Kharge said, "I am writing to you to once again place on record the demand of the Indian National Congress for an up-to-date Caste Census. My colleagues and I have raised this demand earlier in both Houses of Parliament on a number of occasions as have leaders of many other Opposition parties."

