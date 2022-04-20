'Ram Ki Janmabhoomi' Movie To Be Released On Mar 29

Lucknow: The much awaited controversial Bollywood flicker "Ram Ki Janambhoomi" produced and directed by Uttar Pradesh Central Shia Waqf Board Waseem Rizvi will be released in the cinema halls on March 29.

The Censor Board has given its approval for the national release along with the trailor of film, claimed Mr Rizvi here on Friday. The film maker alleged that some dreaded don have threatened him in order to prevent the release of the film.

"The film present a grim picture of the Muslim women due to triple talaq and halala, " Mr Rizvi said. UNI