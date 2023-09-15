'Rahul Gandhi will have to travel to sun or moon to become PM': Assam CM

Patna: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that if he wants to become the Prime Minister of the country, then he will have to travel to the sun or moon.

Sarma was in Rajgir to attend the Vaishali Mahotsav in Nalanda University held in Bihar's Nalanda district.

After returning to Patna, the Assam Chief Minister visited the house of Rituraj Sinha, the convener for BJP northeastern states on Friday evening.

He launched a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc and said that those who are raising questions over Sanatan Dharma, the people of the country will give them a befitting reply in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Leaders of INDIA bloc mocked Chandrayaan, I want to urge the scientists of ISRO to make another Chandrayaan and leave the leaders of INDIA bloc on the moon. The leaders of INDIA are making statements against Sanatan Dharma on the direction of Rahul Gandhi. In 2024, Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister of the country once again. If Rahul Gandhi wants to become the Prime Minister of the country, he has to visit the sun and moon," Sarma said.

During the Mumbai conclave of INDIA bloc, Rashtiya Janata Dal Chief Lalu Prasad had made a statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked the scientists of ISRO to send him on the moon.

—IANS